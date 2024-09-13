New Android Malware ‘Ajina.Banker’ Steals Financial Data and Bypasses 2FA via Telegram

Central Asian banking customers have been targeted by a new malware.

Customers of central Asian banks have been targeted by a new Android malware. Researchers have said the new malware has been spread through telegram channels. The malware has been designed to steal financial data and intercept two factor authentication messages. The malware is also capable of interfacing with phishing pages and accessing SIM card data.

