Iranian hackers have been targeting Iraqi cyber infrastructure.

A new report outlines how Iranian hackers have been targeting Iraqi cyber infrastructure. The cyber attacks have focused on governmental assets. The attacks have employed several different types of malware that focus on taking over command and control functions. They have also employed social engineering attacks to get targets to download malicious code.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/iranian-hackers-targeting-iraqi-government-security-firm/