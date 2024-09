Business email scams have cost up to 55 billion dollars according to FBI.

According to a new port business email scams have cost companies over 55 billion dollars. Business emails scams are often large scale and complicated attacks against corporations. The report outlines that cyber crime continues to be a persistent threat and that it continues to become more frequent.

