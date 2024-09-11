Gallup Poll Bugs Open Door to Election Misinformation 

Researchers have discovered a pair of Gallup polling bugs, opening the door to election misinformation. The Gallup polling site XSS vulnerabilities could have allowed threat actors to take over victim accounts, access sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code. Hackers could have used these bugs to manipulate polling and research outcomes. These vulnerabilities are concerning as the U.S. 2024 presidential election nears. The election is being targeted by misinformation campaigns, and this discovery could further fuel some individuals’ belief that the election will be rigged. Gallop quickly fixed and addressed the vulnerabilities.



