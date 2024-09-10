OODA Loop

Poland neutralises sabotage group linked to Belarus and Russia

Poland has dismantled a Russian and Belarusian linked sabotage group.

Polish authorities announced that they have dismantled a Russian and Belarusian linked sabotage group. Polish authorities accused the group of carrying out attacks on public and private institutions across Poland. They said the aim of the attacks was collecting sensitive data. Polish authorities said this group is just one part of an ongoing cyber operation that Russia has begun against NATO and NATO aligned states.

