Chinese Hackers Exploit Visual Studio Code in Southeast Asian Cyberattacks

A Chinese APT has been found to use Visual Studio Code as an espionage tool.

Researcher have found that the Chinese APT, Mustang Panda, has been using Visual Studio Code (VSC) as a tool to spy on Southeast Asian governments. The group used VSC’s reverse shell feature to gain access to targeted networks and deploy payloads. The exploitation of VSC was just one of many layers to the attack that also involved using the ShadowPad malware.

