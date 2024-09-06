US indicts Russian intelligence officials over cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

The DOJ has indicted a man for working with Russian intelligence officials to attack Ukrainian and US systems.

The Department of Justice has indicted a man for working with the GRU to launch cyber attacks against US and Ukrainian systems. The indictment alleges these attacks took place as early as 2020. These attacks were part of the plan to weaken Ukrainian and US systems in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-indicts-russian-intelligence-officials-over-cyber-attack-targeting-ukraine-2024-09-05/