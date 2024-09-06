OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

US indicts Russian intelligence officials over cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Cyber, News Briefs / by

The DOJ has indicted a man for working with Russian intelligence officials to attack Ukrainian and US systems.

The Department of Justice has indicted a man for working with the GRU to launch cyber attacks against US and Ukrainian systems. The indictment alleges these attacks took place as early as 2020. These attacks were part of the plan to weaken Ukrainian and US systems in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-indicts-russian-intelligence-officials-over-cyber-attack-targeting-ukraine-2024-09-05/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.