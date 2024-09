A researcher has discovered a new flaw in Yubikeys.

A researcher has discovered that Yubikeys are vulnerable to side-channel attacks. The researcher has notified Yubico, and they have produced a list of affected versions. This exploit has been identified as moderately difficult to execute due to the tools required to carry it out.

Read more:

https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/researcher-vulnerability-yubikeys/