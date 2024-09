Planned Parenthood has been attacked by the RansomHub ransomware gang.

Planned Parenthood has been attached by the RonsomHub ransomware gang. The gang is alleged to have stolen over 90 gigabytes of data which includes patient information. Planed Parenthood has acknowledged the allegations of the attack, and said they are working with partners to address the situation.

https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-gang-claims-cyberattack-on-planned-parenthood/