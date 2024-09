A database containing information on hundreds of thousands of people was found to be unsecured.

Researchers have found an unsecured database containing the personal information of over 762,000 car owners in China. The database was hosted on a US based sever and there is no clear owner. Researchers have speculated that this could be an attacker database that was not properly secured.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/security/hundreds-thousands-car-owners-vehicles-exposed/