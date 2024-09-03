Scores of Organizations Hit By Novel Voldemort Malware

Researchers have uncovered a widespread malware campaign against entities in several countries.

Researchers have uncovered a new malware campaign that makes use of several complex techniques to infiltrate victim’s systems. The novel malware has been named “Voldemort” and has been found in systems at insurance and aerospace companies as well as universities. The malware has no known command and control server and appears to be run on Google Sheets. The mix of advanced techniques and simple operations has experts confused as the techniques employee point towards an espionage campaign but some of them point towards a criminal operation.

