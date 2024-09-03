North Korean hackers exploit Chrome zero-day to target crypto users

A North Korean group has used a zero-day Chrome exploit to defraud crypto users.

A North Korean hacker group has used a zero-day Chrome exploit to run remote code in the Chromium rendering process. The group, known as Citrine Sleet, tricks users into accessing a fake website which then allows the group to deploy the code. Their primary targets are those involved with cryptocurrency and crypto industries. The group uses the website and remote code to take control of victim’s crypto assets.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/security/north-korean-hackers-exploit-chrome-zero-day/