Hackers poison Google search results by spreading malware as spoofed VPN solution

Hackers have manipulated Google’s search results to trick victims into downloading malware.

Malicious actors have spoofed GlobalProtect VPN software and manipulated Google’s search engage process to trick users into downloading malware. Researchers discovered the fraudulent landing pages and found they are capable of delivering several different types of malware. They also believe that malicious actors are moving away from phishing schemes and to deliver malware ,and instead are using fake webpages promoted through search engine optimization.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/hackers-poison-google-search-results-spreading-malware/