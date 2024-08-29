Iran operated fake human-resources firm to root out unfriendly spies, researchers say

Iranian linked groups were found to be behind a campaign to identify potential western collaborators.

Researchers have uncovered a number of fake companies that were used by Iranian linked groups to identify potential moles. The operation has been linked to APT 42 and has been in operation since 2017. The operation used accounts across multiple platform and focused their operations in Syria and Lebanon.

