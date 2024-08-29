Google Now Offering Up to $250,000 for Chrome Vulnerabilities

Google has increased the rewards for identifying Chrome vulnerabilities.

Google has significantly increased the rewards available to those that identify vulnerabilities in Chrome. The highest rewards are available to those that can demonstrate remote code execution in non-sandbox environments. Additional rewards are available for those that demonstrate flaws in MiraclePtr and flaws related to memory corruption.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/google-now-offering-up-to-250000-for-chrome-vulnerabilities/