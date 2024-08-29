DICK’S Sporting Goods third-party hack exposes ‘confidential’ info

Dick’s Sporting Goods has reported that its internal systems have been breached.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has informed the Securities and Exchange Commission that its internal systems have been breached. The cyber attack was able to access confidential company information and is still on going. There is no publicly available information at this time as to the extent of the breach or who is behind the attack.

