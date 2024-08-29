CISA Flags Critical Apache OFBiz Flaw Amid Active Exploitation Reports

CISA has added a new flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

A vulnerability of the Apache OFBiz system has been added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog after CISA has received information about in the wild exploitation. This vulnerability is related to a previously patched vulnerability in the Apache OFBiz system. There are currently two known vulnerabilities of the Apache OFBiz system that are being actively exploited.

Read more:

https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/cisa-flags-critical-apache-ofbiz-flaw.html