CISA Flags Critical Apache OFBiz Flaw Amid Active Exploitation Reports

CISA has added a new flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

A vulnerability of the Apache OFBiz system has been added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog after CISA has received information about in the wild exploitation. This vulnerability is related to a previously patched vulnerability in the Apache OFBiz system. There are currently two known vulnerabilities of the Apache OFBiz system that are being actively exploited.

