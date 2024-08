SonicWall has issued a patch for an improper access control bug.

SonicWall has issued a statement that a patch has been released to protect against an improper access control bug. The bug could allow malicious actors to bypass and shutdown firewalls. The company has said that is it not aware of any in the wild exploitation of the bug, but is urging user to install the patch urgently.

