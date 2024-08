A newly identified flaw in LiteSpeed could impact millions of WordPress sites.

Researchers have identified a flaw in the LiteSpeed plugin that could allow malicious actors to gain administrative access to WordPress pages. A patch has been released for the vulnerability. Exploitation of the flaw has already begun with nearly 60,000 attacks taking place in just one day.

https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/critical-flaw-in-wordpress-litespeed.html