Chinese APT Volt Typhoon Caught Exploiting Versa Networks SD-WAN Zero-Day

Versa Networks systems have been attacked by Chinese APT Volt Typhoon.

Malware hunters have found that the Chinese APT Volt Typhoon have exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Versa Director systems. CISA has moved to classify this vulnerability as a “must patch” vulnerability due to this attack. Versa Networks released a statement saying that clients which have properly updated their security systems are not likely to be comprised by the attack.

