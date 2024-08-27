Versa Networks systems have been attacked by Chinese APT Volt Typhoon.

Malware hunters have found that the Chinese APT Volt Typhoon have exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Versa Director systems. CISA has moved to classify this vulnerability as a “must patch” vulnerability due to this attack. Versa Networks released a statement saying that clients which have properly updated their security systems are not likely to be comprised by the attack.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/chinese-apt-volt-typhoon-caught-exploiting-versa-networks-sd-wan-zero-day/