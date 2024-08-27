OODA Loop

500k Impacted by Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Data Breach

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Texas Dow Employees Credit Union is notifying customers that their personal data was stolen.

The Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU) is notifying customers that their personal data was stolen in 2023. TDECU’s systems were compromised in 2023 as part of the MOVEit zero-day exploit by the Russian ransomware group, Cl0p. TDECU has said that it is not aware of any fraud related to the data stolen from its systems

