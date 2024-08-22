OODA Loop

Top US oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack, source says

Halliburton, a major oilfield firm, has been hit by a cyber attack.

Reports indicate that Halliburton has been hit by a cyber attack. The company said that it was experts some issues but was working to resolve them with leading experts. Details on the attack are unknown at this time, but similar attacks on petroleum related industries have caused disruption to several industries and lead to gas price spikes.

