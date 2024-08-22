Security flaws in Dahua cameras being actively exploited, CISA warns

US officials warn of exploited vulnerability in Dahua security cameras.

US officials have issued a warning that a known vulnerability in Dahua security camera’s has been exploited in the wild. Dahua and other Chinese made tech products have been restricted from being imported to the United States prior to these vulnerabilities being exploited. Dahua has said that a patch is available for customers to download.

