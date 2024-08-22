North Korean Hackers Deploy New MoonPeak Trojan in Cyber Campaign

A new malware program has been deployed by a suspected North Korean hacker group.

A new malware program called MoonPeak has been observed to be used by a group known as UAT-5394. The group is thought to be linked to North Korea and its Kimsuky group. The malware is similar to a previously deployed program Xeno RAT which was used as part of phishing attacks. The program targets command and control servers, and has the ability to set up knew infrastructure within infected systems.

