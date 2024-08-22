Arden Claims Service Reports Data Breach, 139,000 Affected

Class action litigation claims manager data breach impacts potentially 139,000 people.

Arden Claims, a class action litigation claims manager, has discovered that a security breach has potentially compromised 139,000 people’s personal data. The company discovered the breach after noticing suspicious activity on an email account. The company has conducted an internal investigation, and is notifying affected clients. There is currently no evidence that the breach was conducted by an extortionist group.

https://www.securityweek.com/arden-claims-service-reports-data-breach-139000-affected/