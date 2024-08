US officials say that Iran launched cyber attack against both the Trump and Harris campaigns.

US officials announced that Iran was responsible for cyber attacks against the Trump and Harris campaigns. They also announced that Iran was conducting broader operations to influence the outcome of the election and sow discord. Iran denied these allegations.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/us-says-iran-cyber-operations-targeted-trump-harris-campaigns-2024-08-19/