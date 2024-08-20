IRGC-Linked Hackers Package Modular Malware in Monolithic Trojan

An IRGC linked group has been found to be using a modular Trojan horse malware.

APT 42, an Iranian linked IRGC group, has been found to be using a modular Trojan horse malware. This was discovered after the group deployed the malware as part of phishing attacks against Israeli citizens. This represents an interesting development as the modular malware is a consolidated form of previous malware’s used by the group, and is an older tactic for infecting a target’s system.

