Data of more than half of Chile’s population exposed in massive leak

Researchers have found that Chile’s largest pension fund exposed the personal data of millions of Chileans.

A team of researchers identified that a database owned by Chile’s largest pension fund was not properly secured and left millions of Chilean’s personal data exposed. An unprotected cloud server and poor authentication protocols allowed the researchers to gain access to the database. Approximately 10 million Chilean’s personal data was found to be contained within the database.

