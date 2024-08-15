New email phishing campaign targets Russian dissidents worldwide

Critics and opponents of Putin have been targeted by a phishing campaign.

A new report has shown that a large scale phishing operations has been organized which targets Russian opponents of Putin. The phishing operation has been linked to groups that are known to be assets of Russian police and intelligence agencies. The phishing emails were highly detailed and often impersonated contacts of the victims.

https://cybernews.com/security/russian-critics-targeted-new-email-phishing-campaign/