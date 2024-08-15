OODA Loop

New Cyber Threat Targets Azerbaijan and Israel Diplomats, Stealing Sensitive Data

A new threat actor has targeted Azerbaijan and Israel Diplomats.

A new threat actor has engaged in cyber attacks against Azerbaijani and Israeli diplomats. The group behind the attacks is currently unknown; however, it is suspected that the attacks began in July. The attacks begin with phishing emails, and escalate to installing malware packages that enable the group to establish links between compromised devices and a remote server.

