New Cyber Threat Targets Azerbaijan and Israel Diplomats, Stealing Sensitive Data

A new threat actor has targeted Azerbaijan and Israel Diplomats.

A new threat actor has engaged in cyber attacks against Azerbaijani and Israeli diplomats. The group behind the attacks is currently unknown; however, it is suspected that the attacks began in July. The attacks begin with phishing emails, and escalate to installing malware packages that enable the group to establish links between compromised devices and a remote server.

