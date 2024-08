The Central Bank of Iran and other large banks have been crippled by a cyber attack.

Reports indicate that a large scale cyber attack has disrupted the operations of the Central Bank of Iran and other large banks. Current estimates are that this attack represents one of the largest cyber attacks on Iranian infrastructure. As of now it is not clear who is responsible for this attack, but it is widely speculated that this was carried out by the United States and/or Israel.

