China-Backed Earth Baku Expands Cyber Attacks to Europe, Middle East, and Africa

A China backed cyber group has expanded its operations to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The China backed group, Earth Baku, has expanded its operations into Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. As part of this expansion the group has also changed its tactics to include using public facing applications as entry points. The group has been connected to APT 41 due to their similar tactics and use of the same malware packages.

