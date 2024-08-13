OODA Loop

Ukraine Warns of New Phishing Campaign Targeting Government Computers

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Ukraine warns of a new phishing campaign that pretends to be from Ukrainian security services.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine is warning governments of a new phishing campaign targeting government systems. The campaign uses emails that pretend to be from Ukrainian security services to deliver a ZIP file containing malware. This warning comes as Ukraine has warned of increased cyber attacks aimed at stealing user credentials and other information from government employees.

