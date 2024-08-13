OODA Loop

Several Vulnerabilities Found in Google’s Quick Share Data Transfer Utility

Vulnerabilities in Google’s quick share data transfer utility can leave users exposed to man in the middle attacks.

Researchers have identified vulnerabilities in Google’s quick share data transfer utility that leave users exposed to man-in-the-middle attacks. The Researchers at SafeBreach said they were able to bypass the security protocols in the system due to their generic nature. The vulnerabilities have been addressed and CVEs assigned to the bugs.

https://www.securityweek.com/several-vulnerabilities-found-in-googles-quick-share-data-transfer-utility/

