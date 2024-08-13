OODA Loop

Dispossessor ransomware group shut down by US, European authorities

US and German authorities have shutdown the Dispossessor ransomware group.

US and German authorities have announced that an operation to shutdown the Dispossessor ransomware group has been successful. Dispossessor was known to target small and medium size firms as well as hospitals. The operation identified suspects in several nations and dismantled their ability to continue operations. Authorities are now focused on identifying victims of the group as the investigation comes to a close.

