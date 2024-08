Australian mining firm hit by cyber attack.

Australian mining firm Evolution Mining has been hit by a cyber attack. The company confirmed that its system had been attacked, but did not provide any further details. This is the latest in a series of cyber attacks against Australian companies which has called attention to the nation’s weak cyber security infrastructure.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-gold-miner-evolution-flags-ransomware-attack-2024-08-12/