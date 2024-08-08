Windows Update Flaws Allow Undetectable Downgrade Attacks

A researcher has identified a vulnerability in Windows update systems that allow for downgrade attacks.

The researcher, Alon Leviev, has found a way to manipulate the Windows update systems to introduce custom downgrades that comprise multiple systems. The researcher was able to find a pathway that bypassed all verification systems. Microsoft and the researcher are working to patch the vulnerability.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/safebreach-sounds-alarm-on-windows-update-flaws-allowing-undetectable-downgrade-attacks/