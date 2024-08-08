OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Windows Update Flaws Allow Undetectable Downgrade Attacks

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A researcher has identified a vulnerability in Windows update systems that allow for downgrade attacks.

The researcher, Alon Leviev, has found a way to manipulate the Windows update systems to introduce custom downgrades that comprise multiple systems. The researcher was able to find a pathway that bypassed all verification systems. Microsoft and the researcher are working to patch the vulnerability.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/safebreach-sounds-alarm-on-windows-update-flaws-allowing-undetectable-downgrade-attacks/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.