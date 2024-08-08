OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Roundcube Webmail Flaws Allow Hackers to Steal Emails and Passwords

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Researchers have disclosed flaws in Roundcube security protocols that expose users’ emails and passwords.

Researchers have identified flaws in Roundcube security protocols. These flaws can be exploited to gain access to users’ personal information including emails and passwords. The company and researchers have worked to patch the vulnerability; however, details of the vulnerability have been withheld. These details have been withheld as these flaws have been exploited by nation state linked groups such as APT28, Winter Vivern, and TAG-70.

Read more:

https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/roundcube-webmail-flaws-allow-hackers.html

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.