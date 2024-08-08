OODA Loop

McLaren Health Care confirms criminal cyber attack caused disruptions to IT, phone systems

Cyber, News Briefs

A major hospital system in Detroit has had to modify operations due to a cyber attack.

McLaren Health Care has confirmed that its operations were disrupted due to a cyber attack on its systems. The hospital system continued to function through the disruption; however, it has not confirmed if any employee or patient healthcare records were comprised. This is the second attack on this hospital system as it was attacked last year by a ransomware group.

Read more:

https://www.cbsnews.com/detroit/news/mclaren-health-care-confirms-cyber-attack-caused-disruptions-to-it-phone-systems/

