McLaren Health Care confirms criminal cyber attack caused disruptions to IT, phone systems

A major hospital system in Detroit has had to modify operations due to a cyber attack.

McLaren Health Care has confirmed that its operations were disrupted due to a cyber attack on its systems. The hospital system continued to function through the disruption; however, it has not confirmed if any employee or patient healthcare records were comprised. This is the second attack on this hospital system as it was attacked last year by a ransomware group.

