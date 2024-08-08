FBI and CISA Warn of BlackSuit Ransomware That Demands Up to $500 Million

US Government agencies warn of ransomware strain demanding up to 500 million dollars.

The FBI and CISA have issued a warning that the ransomware strain BlackSuit has been found to be demanding up to 500 million dollars from victims. The ransomware strain has been found to target critical infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and commercial operations. They are also warning that this ransomware strain does not initially demand a monetary payment. It instead requires victims to negotiate with malicious actors via a tor browser.

