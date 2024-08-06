Sensitive Illinois Voter Data Exposed by Contractor’s Unsecured Databases

Illinois voter data exposed by unsecured contractor databases.

A cyber security researcher has identified several unsecured databases containing voter data for counties in Illinois. The finding of these unsecured databases has restarted debates about the security of US voter systems. The unsecured database have been reported to owners and were secured sometime after. Counties with impacted databases were notified by the management company that security measures were modified following a notification of security issues.

Read more:

https://www.wired.com/story/illinois-voter-databases-exposed/