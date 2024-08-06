OODA Loop

North Korean hackers attack South Korea’s construction, machinery sectors

North Korean hackers have launched attacks on South Korea’s construction and urban development industries.

South Korea has identified two North Korean state backed groups as being responsible for a series of cyber attacks against South Korean industries. The attacks were carried out through multiple methods over the course of several months. It is suspected that the attacks were carried out to steal information related to support North Korea’s industrial development plans.

