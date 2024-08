French police are investigating a ransomware attack on the Grand Palais exhibition hall.

French police have begun an investigation into a ransomware attack on the Grand Palais exhibition hall. The attack targeted the facilities central computer systems. French authorizes have said that there will not be any disruption to the Olympic events being held at the hall.

