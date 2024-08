Investigators have found that Chinese groups have successfully delivered malware via DNS poisoning.

Attacks carried out by an APT known as StormBamboo have successfully delivered malware via DNS poisoning. StormBamboo was accessing automatic update systems to upload the malware. ISPs working with the firm Veloxity have worked to responded to the vulnerability.

https://www.securityweek.com/chinese-hackers-deliver-malware-via-isp-level-dns-poisoning/