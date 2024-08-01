OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Ransomware Attack Hits OneBlood Blood Bank, Disrupts Medical Operations

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A large blood bank in the American Southeast has been hit with a ransomware attack.

OneBlood, a large blood bank, has been hit with a cyber attack which has disrupted supplies of blood for more 300 hospitals in the Southeast United States. The organization has said that they have shifted to manual processes and asked hospitals to implement critical blood shortage protocols to manage the situation. Response efforts have begun with federal, state, and local agencies stepping in to assist in the response.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-attack-hits-oneblood-blood-bank-disrupts-medical-operations/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.