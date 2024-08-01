DigiCert Revoking 83,000 Certificates of 6,800 Customers

DigiCert has announced that they will be revoking 83,000 certificates due to verification issues.

DigiCert has notify customers that 83,000 certificates are being revoked due to issues with domain verification. The company has said that a 24 hour window to revoke and re-certify domains is likely not possible for all customers, but that all impacted certificates will be revoked by August 3rd. Some customers have initiated legal action to block the revocation of certificates based on rules which state that certificates must be revoked within 24 hours.

