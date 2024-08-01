Chinese Hackers Target Japanese Firms with LODEINFO and NOOPDOOR Malware

Japanese firms have been targeted by Chinese hackers with malware in order to steal sensitive information.

Cyber security researchers have identified that Japanese firms are being targeted by a new malware campaign. This campaign is being orchestrated by APT10 and is employing new backdoors to access to sensitive information. The threat actors are employing LODEINFO and NOOPDOOR malware as well as newer approaches to remain undetected in targeted firms system for up to two to three years. These programs have the capability to track key strokes, take screenshots, upload and download programs, and several other functions.

