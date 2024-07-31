New SideWinder Cyber Attacks Target Maritime Facilities in Multiple Countries 

SideWinder has been linked to a cyber espionage campaign targeting maritime facilities in multiple countries. SideWinder is a threat actor affiliated with India and is also known as APT-C-17. The group has been active since 2012 and frequently uses spear-phishing attacks. In the recent maritime attacks, countries like Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and the Maldives have been primary targets. SideWinder is ensnaring employees of these maritime facilities through sexual harassment, termination, and salary cuts. By emotionally impacting the recipient, the attackers trick the victim into opening booby-trapped documents.

