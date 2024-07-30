OODA Loop

‘Stargazer Goblin’ Creates 3,000 Fake GitHub Accounts for Malware Spread

A user known as “Stargazer Goblin” has established a network of 3,000 fake accounts on Github as part of a Distribution-as-a-Service attack.

A user known as “Stargazer Goblin” has carried out a Distribution-as-a-Service attack on Github encompassing an estimated 3,000 fake accounts. The network is believed to have been set up as early as 2022 though there is no direct evidence of it existence before July 2023. The network has proven resistant to attempts to shut it down with accounts surviving ban attempts. The discovery of this complex networks comes amid increased attacks on the platform and users.

