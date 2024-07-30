North Korean hackers stealing military secrets, say US and allies

The United States and its allies have warned that North Korean hackers are conducting attacks to steal information to support the regime’s nuclear program.

The United States, South Korea, and the United Kingdom have issued a statement saying that they believe the group APT45 has launched attacks aimed at stealing data to support North Korea’s nuclear program. The group has successfully infiltrated government and civilian groups using phishing attacks and other common methods of attack. The nations have warned that they expect the group to continue launching attacks.

